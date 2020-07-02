Omagh women scale new heights for charity

Four Omagh women are preparing to conquer two of Ireland’s highest peaks at home to raise money for charity.

Marian O’Neill, Sharon Brogan, Mary Gormley and Cathy McCrossan have challenged themselves to ascend more than 10,000 stairs and steps at home for international aid and development organisation Concern Worldwide.

They will be scaling the equivalent combined height of Slieve Donard in Down and Carrauntoohil in Kerry – 1,888m, for the Climb for Concern challenge.

The women are all members of the charity’s local support group.

“We have been supporting Concern since the famine in Somalia in 1992, and know the incredible frontline work they do among the world’s poorest communities,” said Marian O’Neill.

“The people Concern works with already face food shortages, poor sanitation and weak healthcare systems. Imagine how much greater the challenge is now for vulnerable people in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Concern desperately needs funds to provide life-saving help.”

The charity is currently supporting communities to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in almost all of the 23 countries where it works.

For more info: www.concern.org.uk