Major roadworks get underway at Bready

A £288,000 scheme to resurface the A5 Victoria Road at Bready will start today (Thursday).

The scheme will start at a point 100 metres south of the junction with Dunnalong Road and proceed southwards along the Victoria Road for a distance of one kilometre.

To facilitate the work it will be necessary to implement a daily lane closure from 9.30am to 4.30pm from today until Friday, July, 10.

Subsequently, in order to enable the surfacing courses to be laid the road will be closed on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August from 8am to 6pm and again on Saturday, August 15 and Sunday 16 for the same time periods.

The following diversionary routes will be in operation: Countrybound (Southbound) traffic will be diverted via the B48 Duncastle Road, B49 Berryhill Road and B49 Woodend Road. Citybound (Northbound) traffic will be diverted via the A38 Lifford Road at Strabane, N14 Letterkenny Road, R265 Clonleigh Road, R236 St. Johnston’s/Carrigans Road, A40 Mullenan Road, A40 Letterkenny Road and A40 Foyle Road.

A department spokesperson said: "The department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the department will keep the public informed of any change.

"All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors."