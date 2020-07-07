Supporting our independent retailers - Newry & Armagh Sinn Féin

SINN Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said it’s vital that we support local retailers and help boost the local economy as Covid19 recovery begins.

Speaking after the launch of Retail NI’s Independents’ Day at Stormont, the Newry & Armagh MLA said:

“As parts of society begin to re-open from the Covid19 crisis, it’s vital that people show their support to local and independent businesses.

“They will be among the hardest hit by the pandemic through loss of earnings and having to close their doors to play their part in helping save lives”.

Echoing his colleagues sentiments, Armagh MLA Cathal Boylan said,

“From the local shop keeper to the local barbers and hairdressers, they are the beating heart of our communities. Now more than ever, we must celebrate them.

“We are proud to support Independents’ Day and encourage others to do what they can to boost our local economy as we move towards recovery from Covid19.”