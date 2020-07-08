Robbery at Newry Primary School condemned by SF

Newry & Armagh MP Mickey Brady has said that St Patricks Primary School in Newry had been left with a repair bill of nearly £5000 after a recent robbery.

The MP who visited the School with his colleague Cllr Charlie Casey said,

“Thieves entered the School Property around 2am and stole lead from the roof. They have done thousands of pounds of damage. This is not only a crime against this School , it’s pupils and staff but against the community here who value this place of learning”

Newry City Sinn Féin Councillor Charlie Casey has expressed his anger and disgust after St Patricks Primary School suffered a burglary.

The local Councillor said,

“As a member of the Board of Governors of St Patricks Primary School in the Meadow I am absolutely disgusted at the actions of the criminal elements who have taken advantage of the Covid 19 closure of the school to strip lead from the roof of the school”.

The Sinn Féin elected representative continued,

“At a time when Staff are working flat out to get the school ready for the return of the pupils, these criminals have struck. Their actions have angered and disgusted the entire community”.

The Councillor added,

“The school's limited and overstretched budget is being used to put in place measures to ensure a safe return to Education for the pupils.

This shameful and selfish act will impact on such resources.

Anyone with any information please contact the PSNI or any School Staff Member”.