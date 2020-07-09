Markethill park project signed over to council

LOCAL councillors say they are pleased at progress which is being made on the plans to construct a new play park in Markethill.

The park, which will be on grounds beside the town's Primary School, has been subject to delays for various technical reasons.

The project had been a joint project between Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and the Education Authority, however last week the EA requested that Council manage the entire scheme.

A new project lead has been appointed and while no start date has been confirmed as yet, it is understood that the council is delighted to see this project moving for the children, families and community of Markethill.

UUP Alderman Jim Speers said that delivery of the park had been a long time coming.

“I first initiated discussions with the primary school in relation to the provision of this play park six or seven years ago,” he said.

“It has obviously taken a long time to come but I'm pleased that we have got this far. Hopefully we are near the end of this long lead-in time and I want to see it happening quickly.

“The park is much needed and while it is disappointing that the park obviously won't be ready before the summer holidays, I suspect that with the schools being closed, now is the best time for the work to take place.”

Meanwhile, Alderman Gareth Wilson now believes progress can be made as Council have been requested by the Education Authority to lead and manage the entire build project.

The DUP councillor stated, “I welcome this important step forward from the Education Authority as our own Council officials will be leading and overseeing the works on the ground.

“There has been some delay due to COVID-19 and completing technical aspects of this fantastic scheme and it is an important step forward to see Council handed the lead for the project.”

He concluded, “Hopefully we will see a start date agreed soon and it will be refreshing to see construction commence and ultimately see this long awaited and much needed investment completed in the town of Markethill.”