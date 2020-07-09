Order's Resolutions for 2020 reflect role played by members during COVID crisis

WHILE there may be no formal ‘12th’ demostration this year, the Orange Order has drawn up its usual resolutions which have been distributed to lodges across the country.

The resolutions are: -

2020 FIRST RESOLUTION: - THE FAITH

As members of The Loyal Orange Institution of Ireland, we affirm our belief that the Word of God, as contained in the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments, is the only infallible rule of faith and practice.

We therefore further affirm that we believe salvation is by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone and to the glory of God alone.

During the days of this Coronavirus pandemic, and at all times, we call upon people to recognise that God works all things according to the counsel of His own will and for His own glory.

Therefore, we need to echo the words of Job, "Shall we accept good from God, and not trouble" (Job 2:10 N.I.V.)

We offer our sincere sympathy to all who have been bereaved during the Coronavirus pandemic, whether from Covid-19 or for other reasons. James 2:17 says "...faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone."

Therefore, we commend our Brethren who have been reaching out in practical and financial ways to show their support for The National Health Service, local Care Homes and those in need. Recognising the spiritual and moral decline of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland we urge all our Brethren and all Bible believing Christians to lay to heart the words of 2nd Chronicles7:14.

"If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land."

2020 SECOND RESOLUTION: - LOYALTY

That we, the members of the Loyal Orange Institution of Ireland, in commemoration of the 330th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne do hereby reaffirm our devotion and loyalty to the Throne and Person of Her Most Gracious Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her other Realms, Defender of The Faith.

We give thanks for the unstinting faith, loyalty, and devotion of our Sovereign and recognise her commitment to our Nation – especially in these past months of suffering and uncertainty.

We also congratulate the Duke of Edinburgh on his recent ninety ninth birthday and express our best wishes for good health at this time.

2020 THIRD RESOLUTION: - THE STATE

In a year when we have witnessed the frailness of mankind, we recognise and pay tribute to our National Health Service and all essential workers who have valiantly served our community in the face of Covid-19.

We remember those in authority including W. Brother Robin Swann, who as Northern Ireland Health Minister, has played a key role in combating the most severe threat to public health in living memory.

We reaffirm our long-held commitment that our community’s prosperity, safety and liberties are best served and protected as citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

We further reinforce our ongoing opposition to any political or economic developments which would see Northern Ireland’s constitutional position undermined as a result of the implementation of Brexit.

We recognise the renewed political efforts to deal with the Legacy of our recent past.

We urge those in authority to act with honour, proportionality and principle when addressing these matters.

Society must never be allowed to forget the cost paid by our community including the many members of this Institution murdered at the hands of terrorists.

No political deal should permit the continued distortion and revisionism we have