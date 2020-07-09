Patricia ready to steer Inner Wheel!

BALLYMENA’S Patricia Perry, has been appointed as all Ireland Chairman of the Inner Wheel Organisation.

Inner Wheel has Clubs right across the island of Ireland including in Ballymena. The local Club recently celebrated its 75th anniversary,

Patricia has been involved in her local Club for around 15 years and, most recently, was Club President.

Patricia said: “It is an immense honour to have the opportunity to lead our organisation. Although somewhat daunted by the responsibility which comes with the role of Chair I am nonetheless excited by the prospect for the year ahead.

“The ongoing global pandemic undoubtedly brings enormous challenges for our organisation but by embracing the opportunities which technology offers there are ways in which we can keep the spirit of Inner Wheel alive.

“I am immensely encouraged by the way in which our members have already adapted to the new normality. The gradual easing of restrictions will hopefully ensure that our various activities can continue to take place.

“As District Chair, I have chosen Special Olympics as my Charity for this year and I look forward to engaging with all of our Clubs in supporting this particular group – as well, of course, as the myriad of local charities which our members support over the years. I look forward to working closely with our friends across the Rotary family. I am also indebted to the members of my local Club for all of their encouragement and support.”

Patricia took up her new role on 1 July and will continue for 12 months. She is planning to attend the International Inner Wheel Convention in Japur in India next Spring – subject, of course, to easing of travel restrictions.

In the meantime she is planning a busy year of events – both ‘virtual’ and ‘physical’ - so that members can continue to give Service while enjoying Friendship.

Inner Wheel is an international women’s organisation with over 100000 members in over 100 countries.

It is one of the largest women’s service voluntary organisations in the world. Founded in 1924, the key aims of the organisation are to promote true friendship, encourage the ideals of personal service and foster international understanding.