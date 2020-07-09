To bin or to box - time to have your say on recycling service

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is calling on residents throughout the borough to provide their views on the future delivery of a key frontline service - the kerbside collection of dry recyclable materials.

A number of different systems are currently in operation across the borough and the council plans to introduce a fully harmonised service that will be rolled out to all 82,000+ households from next year.

To assist the council in making its decision, it has launched a public consultation in a bid to identify which of the two options is preferred by householders.

Lord Mayor Councillor Kevin Savage is encouraging as many residents as possible to take part in the consultation.

He said: “Your views are vital in helping us introduce a standardised waste management solution that is the preferred option among service users, ensures the highest levels of customer satisfaction, increases household recycling participation rates and leads to greater efficiencies in the long term.

“Irrespective of where you reside in the borough and which system you are currently using, please take this opportunity to provide us with your preference before the consultation period closes at the end of August.”

Householders can opt for a standard 240-litre green bin, which allows for a wide range of dry recyclable materials including glass bottles and jars to be placed in the bin and collected every fortnight. This system is already in use in the wider Banbridge and Craigavon areas.

Alternatively householders can choose a wheelie box which consists of three stacked boxes which each accept different materials and fit into a wheeled stand with a pull handle.

The wheelie box has a recycling capacity of 150 litres and is collected every week. It is a much enhanced version of the kerbside box system already in use in the Armagh area.

In contrast to the green bin, the wheelie box allows householders to sort recyclable materials at home.

The same range of recyclable materials can be collected in both receptacles with a minor difference. Small electrical appliances can go in the green bin whereas hand tools and foil can be placed in the wheelie box.

It only takes a few minutes to complete a short questionnaire online at armaghbanbridgecraigavon

.gov.uk/consultations

You must reside in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough in order to take part in the consultation, which ends on Friday, August 28, 2020. One response per household.

For further information or to request a hard copy of the survey, contact Jason Patterson on 028 3833 9031 or email jason.patterson@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk