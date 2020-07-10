Hartford volunteers hailed for their food box deliveries

CLLR Sam Nicholson has hailed the efforts of volunteers from the Hartford Community Development and Cultural Association.

The group has been helping vulnerable Armagh residents receive food and other essential items during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Sam Nicholson said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has been receiving bulk deliveries of food boxes every week from the Department of Communities, all of which are being delivered to locals who are shielding and without people to help them with shopping.

“These food boxes are being delivered through the borough's food banks and local community volunteers.

“There have been so many people volunteering throughout the borough in different ways to support others through this crisis and this is another example of people doing their bit.”

Cllr Nicholson added that it had been a huge, logistical challenge for the council to deliver over 15,000 food boxes throughout the borough in a 12-week period.

“A dedicated band of community volunteers in the Hartford Community Development and Cultural Association have stepped up in time of crisis, delivering 150 much-needed relief food boxes to vulnerable residents around the city and the wider rural area every week over the few weeks,” he added.

“A special word of thanks goes to the Deputy Lord Mayor and my party colleague, Cllr Kyle Savage, who called in recently to thank all the volunteers for their efforts over the last 10 weeks and, of course, to assist the group in their operation and see it in full swing.

“It was brilliant to see the local community come together in this common cause and to see how effectively this small group of volunteers worked together. I thank everyone who helped in any way to deliver this much needed service in these difficult times.”