Omniplex Omagh Cinema to reopen on July 24

The Omniplex Cinema in Omagh is to reopen on Friday, July 24 as the coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.

In order for staff and guests to enjoy a safe cinema trip, Omniplex have implemented a range of new measures including:

* Pre-Booking of tickets – to control the number of patrons in foyers and auditoriums, tickets need to be booked online.

* In-Cinema Seat Separation – the system will dynamically lock empty seats around your booking so you can sit next to your friends but will be distanced from others

* Limited capacity – they are limiting the number of guests at any time in the foyer and screen capacities will reduce by over 50%

* Enhanced cleaning regimes – including screens and all customer touchpoints. Guests will find sanitisation stations in each of their cinemas

* Reduced showtimes – only one movie will start every 20 minutes to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.

These policies will be adapted in line with official guidance.

Paul John Anderson, director of Omniplex Cinemas said: "We’re delighted to be finally re-opening our cinemas over the next few weeks with a selection of popular classic movies.

"Guests will notice some differences during their trip like checking in with a host on entry, directional signage and self-scanning of e-tickets. Also, for the first few weeks tickets will also only be sold online so we can limit the number of guests per show”.

Excited cinema-goers will be able to book tickets online at Omniplex.ie