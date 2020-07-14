No Covid-19 related deaths for first time in three months

FOR the first time in over three months, no Covid-related deaths were recorded in Causeway Coast and Glen over a seven day period.

The borough was one of six council areas with no fatalities attributed to Coronavirus in the week ending July 3.

The total number of deaths recorded in the borough now stands at 73.

The figures published by Northern Ireland Statistical Research Agency (NISRA) on Friday differ from the Department of Health's daily total by including those who may have died outside hospital.

The first Covid-related death in Causeway Coast and Glens was registered in the week ending April 3.

The peak number of deaths occurred in the week ending May 1 when 12 cases were registered.

The following week the total had fallen back to seven and just three deaths were registered in the week ending May 15.

The figures includes cases where the doctor noted that there was suspected or probable coronavirus infection involved in the death, whether or not COVID-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

