Police seize suspected prescription drugs with £50,000 street value

Police in Ballymena have arrested and charged a 40 year old man in connection with a search in the Demesne area of the town on Tuesday afternoon (14th).

Officers from District Support Team and Neighbourhood carried out the search after Border Force colleagues intercepted a package of suspected prescription drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000.

Chief Inspector William Calderwood has welcomed the removal of these tablets from the community and praised the partnership approach to tackling the sale and supply of drugs.

“We are all too familiar with the damage drug misuse can cause in families and communities. The criminal elements involved have no regard for the misery they cause and we are determined to work with partners and communities to reduce demand, signpost those who need help to the appropriate support service and arrest and charge those involved in the supply chain.”

The 40 year old is expected to appear at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court on August 6th.