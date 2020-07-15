Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

Lyra McKee.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the murder.

The suspect was detained in Londonderry on Wednesday under the provisions of the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130