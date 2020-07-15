Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder investigation

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee have arrested a 27-year-old man.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the murder.

The suspect was detained in Londonderry on Wednesday under the provisions of the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave police station in Belfast for questioning.