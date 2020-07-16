Janice walks an incredible 439km for Grovehill

The chairperson of Grovehill Animal Trust, Janice Porter, walked an incredible 439km during the month of June - and all for a good cause.

The locality's only animal shelter relies largely on donations and fundraisers to enable it to carry out the much-needed work of rescuing and rehoming unwanted cats and dogs.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, all fundraisers were cancelled, leaving the team at Grovehill in a very difficult situation.

So Janice decided it was time to act - she set a target of walking 10km per day throughout the month of June in the hope of raising £1,000.

Not only did she walk a total of 439km but an amazing total of £1,651 was raised!

Janice walked in soaring temperatures, wind, rain and even a thunderstorm.

Her four rescue dogs accompanied her on some of the walks.

Janice, on behalf of Grovehill Animal Trust, extends sincere thanks to everyone who donated and sent letters and messages of encouragement.