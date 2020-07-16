Current estimate of R number

THE Department of Health continues to publish the COVID-19 reproduction number on a weekly basis.

The current estimate of R is 0.5 – 1.0.

A department spokesperson said: "R represents the number of individuals who, on average, will be infected by a single person with the infection.

"R does not have a fixed value but varies with time, and is likely to be different every day.

"When community transmission of the virus is very low, R will no longer be the most important number for the purpose of policy decisions.

"In particular, once the number of new cases is sufficiently low in the context of a robust testing programme and test/trace/protect strategy, the number of positive tests per day is likely to be a more important parameter.

"At present, R will show a high degree of volatility and be heavily influenced by small local clusters, and is therefore not the key indicator for policy decisions."