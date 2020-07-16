Fundraiser for the late Declan Grimes raises almost £7,000

A virtual concert held in memory of Carrickmore man Declan Grimes, who passed away from Covid-19 earlier this year, has raised almost £7,000 for the Western Trust.



Singer/song-writer Ciara Fox, from Greencastle, organised a virtual concert in memory of Mr Grimes who sadly passed away in the Critical Care Unit at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, in April this year.



The virtual concert ‘A Song for SWAH, in Memory of Declan Grimes’ raised an amazing £6,901.11 for the Critical Care Unit Comfort Fund.



Ciara said: "I organised the concert to do something special and to honour the life and legacy of late Declan Grimes whilst raising funds to acknowledge the care and dedication of frontline healthcare workers during the global covid-19 pandemic.



"The positive response to the online concert has been overwhelming and its success meant the world to Declan’s wife Sheila and family.



"Over 1,100 people from across the world including Australia, Canada, USA and beyond tuned into the concert with the final emotional and befitting song requested by Sheila ‘You’re My Best Friend’ by Don Williams.



"Thank you to everyone who donated to this vital service every donation large or small was very much appreciated.”