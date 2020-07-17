Royal Irish ceremony is postponed

A ceremony to honour the Royal Irish Regiment, which had been due to be held next month in Ballymena, will now take place in Spring 2021, elected members on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed.

A ceremony to honour the Royal Irish Regiment, which had been due to be held next month in Ballymena, will now take place in Spring 2021, elected members on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have agreed.

The Laying of the Retired Colours of the First Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment had been planned for August when the regiment would also have exercised their right, as Freemen of the Borough, to parade the town.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, plans have been placed on hold until Spring of next year.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Full Council, Mayor Cllr Peter Johnston, said:

“This ceremony had been scheduled to take place during August this year.

“Unfortunately, due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the critical role which all the services in the Armed Forces have and continue to provide, as part of the UK Government’s response to the pandemic, it has been agreed with the Royal Irish Regiment to postpone the Laying of the Retired Colours to 2021.

“Planning will now commence with the Royal Irish Regiment to hold the Laying of the Retired Colours ceremony in Spring 2021.”