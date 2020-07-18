Illegal dumping incident at Thomas Davis development causes concern

Newry & Armagh Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said illegal dumping of materials on the site of the new Thomas Davis GFC Development was disappointing.

The local MLA said,

“Oil Drums have been dumped at the site by unscrupulous people. This has disappointed and angered many involved in this development.

Over the last number of years Thomas Davis GFC have worked incredibly hard to make their vision of state of the art club facilities a reality. In recent months, it has been fantastic to see work commencing on site as the structures for club house and pitches has been progressing.

This development has been down to the hard work of club members, players and the wider community who all recognise the huge contribution this will make not only to Thomas Davis but the greater Barcroft and surrounding areas for many generations to come”.

The MLA continued,

“I have been in contact with Club Officials. They are deeply concerned about this incident. The planning and the construction of the new development has required a phenomenal amount of work and this type of anti-community environmental crime is a slap in the face to the many volunteers who have put a huge amount of their energy and time into this project.

We would all hope this is an isolated incident and will be monitoring the site to ensure this does not happen again”.

In conclusion Liz said:

The Thomas Davis development will be a fantastic community asset for this part of Newry.

I would urge everyone to respect the site and stay off it while these works are being completed”.

This is the latest in a number of reported incidents of illegal dumping in the Newry area.