Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Michael Murphy, Keady

Murphy (Keady) July 11th 2020 peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family Michael R.I.P. Beloved son of the late Paddy and Clare R.I.P. and loving father of Shane, Dean, Michaela and Stacey. Partner of Jean.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Keady. Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, granddaughter Kelly-Mae, partner, sister Ann (Anscombe), brother Peter, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Sean Stanley, Jonesboro

STANLEY, Seán (John) July 10, 2020 (Jonesboro) peacefully at his daughter Donna's home. Dearly beloved father of Damian, Donna, Martina, Gérard, Suzanne and Maillaídh (Molly).

Requiem Mass was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, Jonesboro, on Sunday July 12th.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, Assumpta, brothers, sisters, aunt, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Patricia Keiran, Camlough

Patricia died peacefully on July 10, at Craigavon Area Hospital. Daughter of the late Patrick and Rose Keiran, and sister of Martin and the late Bradin. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family. Funeral strictly private.

Linda Reilly, Newry

Reilly (Newry) Linda (nee O’Hanlon) died 10th July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tom R.I.P. and devoted mother of Karen, Annmarie and Brenda also treasured sister of Sean, Paddy, Seamus and the late Fr. PJ, Ann, Bridie and Edward R.I.P.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law Mark and Ryan, grandchildren Niall, Anna, Conor, Robert and Nathan, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle and friends.

BYRNE (nee Duffy) Maureen

Died peacefully at home on July 14th, surrounded by her loving family. Late of Ashgrove Road, Newry

Beloved wife of Luke (R.I.P.), loving mother of Brian, mother-in-law of Attracta and devoted grandmother of Luke and Jessica.

Daughter of the late John and Rose Duffy and sister of Rita (Goss), John, Eileen (McElroy), Pat (RIP), Terry and Joan (Kenny).

Requiem mass was celebrated in St Catherine’s Church, Newry with burial afterwards at St Mary’s Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o J T Gorman & Sons Funeral Directors, 2 Bavan Road, Mayobridge BT34 2EP

PJ Ruddy, Newry

PJ died peacefully on July 14, at Craigavon Area Hospital. Husband of the late Angela, and loving father of Damian, Lorraine, Ronan, Conal, Aine, Ciara and brother of Frank, TR, Michael, Maurice, Paul, Mary, Anne, Marie, Anne, Irene, Teresa, and the late John. A private funeral took place on July 17th.

Don Patterson, Newry

Don died peacefully on July 16th at St Joseph’s Nursing Home, Warrenpoint. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie. Funeral is strictly private. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends and all those in the golfing fraternity.

John Cunningham, Kilkeel

John Cunningham, (Atticall KIlkeel ) 17th July 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family,dearly loved husband of Eileen, he was

devoted father of Paul, Caroline, Mary, Elaine and Colette. Dear father-in-law of Rosemary, Conor, Deborah, and Paul, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Aidan, Darren, Cody,Jack, Laurs, Emma, and Cian, much loved brother of Eddie, Margaret, Hugh-Mick, Mary-Noel, Anne, Oliver and the late Kate and Patsy.

Due to present restrictions wake private.

Requiem Mass was celebrated n Sunday in St. Colmans Church Massforth. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only . Donations in lieu if desired to Friends of The Cancer Centre Belfast City Hospital c/o or any family member

Samuel Henry McGladdery, Armagh

Samuel Henry (Harry) McGladdery died on July 17 , peacefully, at Craigavon Area Hospital, loving husband of Catherine with 64 years of marriage, loving father of Paul, Annette, Tracey and Elaine, daughter-in-law Arantxa and son-in-law Paddy.

Due to government guidelines a close private family funeral will be held.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in memory of Harry for Dementia N.I. c/o John M Murdoch funeral director, Brookside, 125 Armagh Road, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6PU.

Lovingly remembered by his loving wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, his seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and family in America.

Gertrude Murphy, Carrickcruppen

Gertrude Murphy passed away peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, July 18th 2020..

. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Murphy and much loved sister of Nuala and the late Christopher.

Funeral leaving her home 14 Keggal Road, on Monday July 20th 2020, at 10 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Malachy, Carrickcruppen, Camlough. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the current situation the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Deeply regretted by her Sister, and entire family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.