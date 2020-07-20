Galgorm Unveils New Spa Attractions as Part of £2 Million Expansion Project

Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, has unveiled its new, dramatically enhanced Thermal Village and Spa provision, representing an investment of more than £2 million into the popular Resort’s tourism credentials.

And it is expected that 40 new jobs will be created as a result.

Work on the expansion project commenced in March this year after closing its doors in line with government safety restrictions.

The newly-reopened Resort now boasts a suite of new attractions for spa guests, including a 10 metre infinity pool on the shores of the River Maine, a 200m2 Palm House relaxation area encompassing six heated loungers, and a brand new Salt Room for halotherapy experiences.

With over 90 per cent of its Thermal Village and Spa offering located outdoors, Galgorm has also installed two group hot tubs and saunas, three additional private hot tubs with waterfall views and six brand new riverside cabanas.

First Minister, Arlene Foster, welcomed Galgorm’s return and its continued tourism investment:

“A world leader for local tourism, Galgorm is undoubtedly a premier destination and, with more people choosing to vacation at home this summer, this investment into its award-winning spa facilities is timely and welcomed.

“A major player in the local, national and international tourism industry, Galgorm has continually demonstrated their commitment to Northern Ireland, leading and innovating with the supported development of its team in skills and best practice training.

“As our tourism and hospitality industry focuses on rebuilding, it is encouraging to see one of the best-known businesses continue to invest and innovate, bolstering the recovering economy and cementing its reputation as a world-class destination.”

The new Spa expansion project is the latest venture in Galgorm’s investment into the Resort. Over the last decade, the premier estate has undergone a £60 million transformation and there are further plans to invest an additional £20 million by 2025.

Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome the First Minister to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort to see the dramatic transformation of our Thermal Village & Spa and to experience first-hand all of the comprehensive safety and hygiene measures we have in place for the health and wellbeing of our team and guests.

“As an internationally renowned luxury resort, we are continually seeking ways to enhance the guest experience, and with the closure of The Resort in March, we had the opportunity to further invest and expand.

“In addition, and as a priority, we focused on implementing safety measures throughout the Resort and we are delighted to be among the first hotels in the UK to receive the coveted AA COVID Confident Mark for our commitment to safety.

“It’s fantastic to see the Resort reopen for business and guests safely enjoying our new amenities and world-class facilities. For staycationers choosing a relaxing break at Galgorm, the experience really is unrivalled, and we look forward to welcoming existing and new guests through our doors this summer. We thank everyone for their continued support.

“We are also delighted to announce that all existing jobs will be protected with the creation of 40 additional jobs throughout The Collection.”

In addition to the £2 million investment throughout The Resort, Galgorm Collection has recently completed the £2.5 million first phase at The Rabbit, formerly known as The Templeton.

For more information please visit www.galgorm.com.