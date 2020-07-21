Prick up your ears - The Rabbit is up and running

A TEMPLEPATRICK hotel has been rebranded and has launched a new restaurant and bar as part of an overall £7m investment.

Galgorm Collection, which owns the luxury Galgorm Resort and Spa outside Ballymena, has renamed the former 24-bedroom Templeton Hotel ‘The Rabbit’.

It has also launched the Rabbit Bar and Restaurant which will seat up to 180 and boasts a large outdoor terrace, and focuses on mouth-watering food from ‘the American Deep South’.

“With more people holidaying at home, the Rabbit Bar and Restaurant provides a new and exciting hospitality experience – and it’s just in time for summer,” Galgorm Collection managing director, Colin Johnston, said.

“The multi-million pound project to transform and redevelop the former Templeton Hotel commenced in October last year and it represents a significant investment in the local economy, cementing our longstanding commitment to support and grow our tourism industry.

“We’re excited to reveal The Rabbit’s new name and announce plans for its full opening later this year.

“While work continues on preparations for the hotel’s accommodation and spa area, it’s fantastic to be able to unlock the doors to The Rabbit Bar and Restaurant and welcome locals and visitors alike.

“With full safety measures in place and an unrivalled, fresh new offering, The Rabbit is the perfect place for reuniting with loved ones and enjoying memorable new experiences.”