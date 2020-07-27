'Extremely serious' accident at Portglenone

A Bannside councillor has said that the picture emerging from the serious accident on the Lisnahunshin Road near Portglenone is one which is deeply concerning.

Ald. Stewart McDonald said: “While details are still sketchy it is clear that the accident is extremely serious. Those involved are in my thoughts and prayers.

“Please be advised that there are a number of roads closed in the area so avoid if possible. If this isn't possible please be following the directions of the emergency services who are dealing with this serious and devolving situation.”