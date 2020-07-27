Re-Gen operate in a compliant and environmentally safe manner

RE-GEN have resposnded to alleagtions made by a Carlingford Lough Residents Group in respect of operations undertaken at Warrenpoint Harbour.

Following publication of our story entitled ‘More to the Point, the company says they have always operated in accordance a comprehensive quality and environmental management system.

“ While we respect everyone’s right to raise legitimate concerns, we are disappointed at the serious and factually incorrect allegations that have appeared in print and online about our operations.

“To clarify, Re-Gen Waste specialises in the management, treatment and disposal of ‘non-hazardous’ waste, as well as the recycling, reclamation and re-use of waste products.

For the last seven years ‘non-hazardous’ waste in the form of prepared, solid recovered fuel (household waste that cannot be recycled) has been exported from Warrenpoint Harbour to Waste to Energy plants in Europe, where it is incinerated to generate electricity for home heating.

“Re-Gen Waste operates in accordance with a comprehensive quality and environmental management system. We are regulated by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency who undertake regular site audits to ensure that the facility is being operated in a compliant and environmentally safe manner.

“Contrary to misinformation, planning permission for extra storage capacity was sought in May 2015 and was duly granted in November 2019.

“As a designated essential business, Re-Gen has been a vital cog in the economy during the Covid19 pandemic, enabling local councils to continue to keep waste moving therefore alleviating serious health issues connected with waste build up, illegal waste dumps and fly tipping.

The waste collected at the many litter picks organised by environmental groups across the NMADDC area, which originally went to landfill in Mayobridge, comes to Re-Gen Waste to be recycled and much of it processed to Waste to Energy.

Re-Gen Waste is committed to applying the highest possible duty of care to our employees, the environment and the wider community. As founding members of Recycle NI we are focussed on improving the recycling culture in Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately, not enough householders follow through with managing their own waste and in Northern Ireland up to 50% of recyclable waste is still deposited in the black bin. As consumers we all need to improve our reuse and recycling of waste and ideally, not produce it in the first place.