Two men and a woman die in horror crash

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Three people have died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Portglenone this morning (Monday 27th July).

A silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Audi were involved in the collision on Lisnahunshin Road, which was reported at around 10:40am.

Two men and a woman, who are thought to be in their 50s, sadly lost their lives. All were travelling in the Passat and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the Audi was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A number of roads remain closed at this time including Lisnahunshin Road, Loan Road, Hiltonstown Road and Ballyconnelly Road.

Inspector David Anderson said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 591 27/07/20."

