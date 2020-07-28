A roaring welcome awaits at Navan Centre!

ARMAGH’S Navan Centre, which tells the story of one of the world’s most important archaeological sites, the Navan Fort, safely reopens to the public from Thursday July 30 with a new and exciting fresh take on its 2,000-year-old history.

Now free to enter for the month of August, the popular visitor attraction, located just two minutes from Ireland’s ecclesiastical capital, Armagh City, is currently at the centre of a new global focus after researchers uncovered new evidence of “absolutely huge” religious structures dating back to the Iron Age.

Long popular with visitors from across the island, the Navan Centre will be open from Thursdays through to Sunday every week with a new and exciting programme of outdoor interpretative events which celebrate its pivotal place in history, its Celtic past and the stories of warriors, knights and legends.

Exploring how the area’s native countrymen and women lived, what they ate, wore and how they spent their days with practical demonstrations, talks and interpretative events, Navan Centre & Fort provides visitors with one the best, unique family days out.

Welcoming its return, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Kevin Savage, said, “One of the best-rated ‘excellent’ days out on TripAdvisor, a visit to Navan Fort & Centre will be an experience you’ll remember. Fill your heart with thrilling stories, enjoy the beautiful views and open space, you’ll easily be forgiven for immersing yourself in an experience you will long remember.”

With archaeological evidence of the site dating back to 95BC, its experienced tour guides will safely accompany you to what is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s most famous sites – long considered to be the real reason for St Patrick’s return to these shores.

“A sacred and spiritual place with global importance, this inspirational destination is perfect for those with a sense of adventure and a curious mind,” the Lord Mayor said.

“A visit to Navan Fort & Centre is just one of many experiences available in County Armagh which celebrates the area’s rich cultural history and heritage, hospitality and variety of great places to visit and stay this summer.”

From Armagh’s striking Palace Demesne and Park, Lurgan, Loughgall and Gosford Forest Parks to the southern shores of Lough Neagh, the ABC borough is home to some of Northern Ireland’s best havens for relaxation and recreation, and many hidden gems, and is ideal for a range of outdoor pursuits.

Famous around the world as Ireland’s ‘Orchard County’ and filled with thousands of acres of Bramley apple trees interspersed with forests, parks meadows and walking trails ideal for picnics – or just to take in the views – there’s plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, www.visitarmagh.com/navan or phone 028 3752 9644.