Cullybackey gets its very own 'Black Beauty'

CULLYBACKEY Community Partnership (CCP) have revealed two new features in the village!

They are a beautifully sculpted life size horse, made entirely from horse shoes, and a knitted/crocheted flower display to honour the recent birthday of the NHS and for all they have done through this crisis.

Both creations have been made by the hands of very talented local Cullybackey people.

Shellinghill Park in Cullybackey has for some time been the focus of the ‘CCP In Bloom’ team.

Colourful flower beds and neatly mown grass has been the focus of their attention - until now.

Following permission from the Mid and East Antrim Council, the park has just acquired a beautifully sculpted horse made entirely from horse shoes.

This is a unique piece of art which has given the village something to appreciate and be proud of.

The creator of this horse is Bertie McNeilly, who is a leading member of the village Bloom team.

He is a self taught sculptor who created this life size sculpture using nothing but recycled horseshoes.

The shoes were supplied by a local farrier.

This specially designed sculpture is something which has added another dimension to their in bloom activities and, being made from horse shoes, might even bring us good luck in any future competitions!

Bertie said he had this challenging task in his mind for some time.

“We, in the Cullybackey Community Partnership, are always looking for something which will enhance the village and will also appeal to our “In Bloom” judges. It was a big undertaking but I enjoyed the experience,”he said.

Cullybackey Community Partnership are very grateful to Bertie for his generosity in letting them have the benefit of his undoubted skills.

They also thank Council for allowing them to use their ground to displaytheir latest acquisition.

Knitted flowers display

Meanwhile, CCP have also been working on a knitted/crocheted display of flowers in the last few weeks in honour of the NHS and to those who have supported them throughout this crisis.

They are all made by people living in and around the Cullybackey area and each have their unique style.

This display can be seen in the Maine Business Centre window (just beside Boots).

The idea came from local lady Barbara Montgomery who assisted CCP Margaret Murphy to put together this amazing display.

Margaret said as well as taking the opportunity to recognise the NHS and all support workers, she would like to thank the Cullybackey people who have taken time to knit or crochet hundreds of flowers to enable them to “put on this amazing display.”

CCP have continued throughout this lockdown period to enhance the village with numerous floral displays which has resulted in the village looking amazing!

The colour and vibrancy has helped to lighten the mood of everybody in the village and those travelling through it.

When in the area look out for the horse and all the displays and if you want to learn more about the work of the Cullybackey Community Partnership, ring Joanne on 02825882281.