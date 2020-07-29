Historic 12th images are presented to Order

WITH the traditional Twelfth celebrations curtailed this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, one local community group decided to bring together images of ‘days of yore’ for social media.

The south Ballymena based Carson Project collated pictures fromold demonstrations in the rea and posted a number of slideshows to social media.

And last week the project’s Ronda Rainey handed over pen drives of the images to the Worshipful Master of Ballymena LOL District No 8 Gordon McCrory. The images range from the the 1900s to early 2000s. The pen drives will be distributed to Lodges within the District. The Carson Project has a limited stock of pen drives left, if you want one please leave a pm on the Carson Project facebook page.