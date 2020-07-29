Young band members rewarded for efforts

WITH 58 years of service to Kellswater Flute Band under his belt, John Cupples knows the importance of keeping the young blood flowing in the ranks.

And with that in mind, John was delighted to present his late father’s Memorial Cup to a teenage drummer who has shown remarkable commitment to the renowned part music marching and concert band.

Adam Foster received the ‘best junior member’ cup for his attendance at practice, parades and concerts over the past year.

John explains: “The Cup was initially brought in some 20 years ago but it managed to get lost for quite a few years.

“When it turned up again we decided to re-start the tradition and Adam was the first winner in the ‘new term’ .

“I’m quite sure my father William would be delighted because Adam is a drummer and so was he.

“In fact, the Foster family have deep roots in the band because Adam’s gransfather John also played drums with Kellswater!”

John also congratulated the joint runners up for the cup - Lucy Carson and Ellen Bones - on their efforts.

COMMENDABLE

“Adam made it to 39 out of 41 events and the girls were just short on 38 and that’s really commendable,” he said.

John is also pleased to see such a strong youth section within the band.

“Bands go through ups and downs and we are on a good strong run at the moment with around 18 members under the age of 18 either playing or learning.

“And a lot of the youngsters have actually brought their families with them to the band.

“That’s an added bonus because you need every bit of support in this day and age.”