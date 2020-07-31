Community in mourning following sudden death of Tattyreagh woman

The community of Tattyreagh and further afield has been left shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Monica Gallagher.

Monica Gallagher (nee Donnelly), of Letfern Road, died suddenly on Sunday. She is survived by husband Emmett, children, Brendan (Etain), Hugh (Gemma), Micheál and Turlough and the wider family circle.

The funeral took place on Wednesday morning at Sacred Heart Church Omagh followed by burial in Magheralough Cemetery Trillick.

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution on Monday, Martin Cartin, secretary of Tattyreagh GAC, of which her sons are former members, said: "I have been club secretary here for over 20 years and I have known Monica, Emmett and the boys for some time. Particularly in the earlier years, they would have been all very active members.

"It is with deep regret that we learned of this sad news late last night.

"From a camogie perspective, she was a stalwart in our community and camogie club. In her younger years, she was a real athlete. She was just a character in her own right and a formidable sports lady, on and off the pitch.

"She held very strong views in terms of the importance of sport and the provision of sport within our local communities.

"She was an absolute stalwart in that respect and that was a testament in terms of her four sons going on to excel in sport in their own right.

"This is just tragic for both the Gallagher and Donnelly families for Monica to pass so early in life - it's just not the way it should be.

"The club is just absolutely stunned. People are just absolutely shocked that this is the news that greeted us as we all came back from games yesterday afternoon, that someone like Monica - someone whom people saw as young, vibrant and energised - had passed.

"Our thoughts and feelings are with the family at this very, very difficult time."

In a statement, Omagh St Enda's GAA club said: "The committee and members of Omagh St Enda's were shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden death of Mrs Monica Gallagher, mother of our senior players Hugh, Micheál and Turlough yesterday.

"Monica was regularly seen at pitches all over the country supporting her boys with the same fierce determination the boys showed on the field and indeed at home made sure our lads as well as our opponents were fed and watered after games."