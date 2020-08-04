Cookstown health hub to receive Council planning approval

AN OUTLINE proposal to create a private health care hub in Cookstown is set to be approved by Mid-Ulster District Council’s Planning Committee this evening (Tuesday).

The application, to build a health care facility that will provide accommodation for multiple doctors’ surgeries and ancillary uses commonly associated with a medical centre, has been brought forward by agent Ross Planning on behalf of applicant MACM (NI) Ltd.

If the £8 million scheme is approved, it will see the town’s four main GP practices move to the one location.

Speaking about the application, the CEO of MACM, Sean McMahon said it will help to regenerate the area.

“This site is located at land to the rear of the properties in Loy Street, which will also have the potential to develop extra care and supported living accommodation, creating a health and wellbeing village, similar to other developments in the UK and other parts of Europe,” he said.

“The integrated model will also act as a brownfield regeneration project for the area, creating employment in the short-term.”

The outline proposal, which also includes a cafe and retail floor space within the main building, has been recommended for approval by Council’s planning officers but has attracted a number of objections.

See the full story in next week's Courier.