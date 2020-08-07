Road safety assessment to be conducted on Glebe road

A TRAFFIC assessment will be conducted on one of the area's busiest roads with consideration being given to introducing speed reducing measures.

The Bellspark Road, Glebe - which is governed by a 30mph speed restriction - is a known speeding hotspot with hundreds of motorists clocked travelling in excess of the limit over the years.

The road is often used as shortcut from the A5 to Donegal and vice-versa but the high volume of traffic coupled with the speeding is causing concern with a children's playground and residential areas along the route.

Following concerns raised by local residents, Derg SDLP councillor Steven Edwards, made representations to the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) for an assessment of the need for measures such as speed cushions to slow the traffic.

In response, an officer from the traffic section of the Derry/Strabane office confirmed a traffic counting exercise will be conducted in the near future.

"In order to ascertain if there is indeed a speeding issue along this road and if there are any measures can be put in place if there is, DfI will have to carry out an assessment consisting of a number of different stages," he said.

"Part of this assessment will involve a member of staff installing a temporary traffic counter to record the volume and speeds of the traffic.

"As you can appreciate, due to the current situation with COVID-19, we are currently working at reduced capacity therefore I cannot give a date or time this assessment will be carried out but I can confirm that it will be carried out as soon as possible."

Welcoming the commitment, cllr Edwards commented: "This is important for the many families who have contacted me to raise concern about speeding which is impacting other road users including drivers and pedestrians alike.

"There have also been concerns raised around children playing in the area where there could be an increased risk due to vehicles speeding.

“Roads Service have now given a commitment to undertake an assessment of the area with the view of looking at speed reducing measures.

"They are not working at full capacity due to COVID-19 but I will continue to press them to prioritise this area."

The SDLP cllr said he will continue to lobby on behalf of other residential areas across the district similarly affected.

“Many constituents have contacted me regarding speeding in recent weeks. I have raised these concerns and will continue to lobby for them.

"This includes residential areas in Strabane, Sion Mills, Newtownstewart and Castlederg," he said.



