Coronavirus: One further death in NI

ONE further person in Northern Ireland has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the first in a month, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Seventy-six new cases of coronavirus have also been diagnosed over the weekend according to the latest update.

The death, which happened on August 8, was a woman aged over 80.

The total number of deaths in NI now stands at 557, according to the department's statistics with the total number of confirmed cases standing at 6,140.

Two people are being treated in intensive care and one of them is on a ventilator.

In the Derry City and Strabane District Council area there have been three more positive cases since Friday bringing the total number of cases to 235.