Number of council playparks to close for maintenance

A NUMBER of Derry City and Strabane District Council run playparks and outdoor areas will be closed for the next ten weeks to facilitate essential maintenance work.

Members of the public are asked to note that Douglas Bridge Play Park, Crilly Park Play Park, Killeter, Drumnaspar Picnic Area, Plumbridge and Riverview Play Park, Fountain Hill, Derry, will be closed for the improvements.

A section of Riverside Path at Claudy Country Park and part of the Mourneside Walk, Sion Mills will also be closed to the public during this period.

Thanking people for their patience, parks development manager with council, Colin Kennedy, said: "The work scheduled for each of these sites is essential to ensure the facilities are up to the standards expected by the public and will enhance the park areas and outdoor spaces for all to enjoy.

"Council has an extensive parks development programme which can now continue to progress since the reopening of these areas in accordance with the government guidelines.

"We will reopen the parks as soon as possible, and really appreciate everyone's patience as we carry out this work."

Signage will be in place at each of the sites and updates regarding the reopening of these areas will be provided on social media.