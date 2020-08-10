Teenager injured in assault

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following an assault in which a teenager was injured.

The incident occurred on Bridge Street at approximately 9.30pm on Saturday, August 8.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This incident involved three young females and has resulted in injuries to one of these teenagers.

"If you were in the area of Bridge Street and saw any of this incident, please give us a call on 101 quoting police reference number 2427 of 08/08/2020.

“Or, submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”