Knife concerns

COMMUNITY leaders have voiced concern that young lives could be cut senselessly short after reports of knives being pulled during a disturbance in Randalstown on Thursday evening.

There was a significant police presence in the Neillsbrook area following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area - and they were bolstered after ‘a machete was brandished’.

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke said the presence of blades among the young people was ‘frightening’.

“Whilst, I have no doubt that the local people were shook up about the incident, I am thankful no one was seriously hurt or injured but the reality is this could have been much worse - we could have been talking about a loss of life to knife crime.

“I repeat, there is no place for this type of behaviour in any normal society.”

