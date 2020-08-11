Two face 'aggravated burglary' charges

Dodds welcomes Irish Open back to Northern Ireland
Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a flat in the Waveney Road area of Ballymena last night, Sunday, August 9th, have charged two men.
A 24 year old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
A 21 year old man has been charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm; burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Both are due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, August 11th.
As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.