Two face 'aggravated burglary' charges

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a flat in the Waveney Road area of Ballymena last night, Sunday, August 9th, have charged two men.

A 24 year old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

A 21 year old man has been charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm; burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both are due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, August 11th.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

