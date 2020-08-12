Changes to visiting at Craigavon Area Hospital

THE Southern Health and Social Care Trust has announced that visiting at Craigavon Area Hospital is changing from yesterday, Monday 17 August 2020.

Wards will now stagger visiting hours to avoid large numbers of visitors arriving at the hospital at the same time.

The revised arrangements have been introduced to keep staff, patients and visitors as safe as possible during the current pandemic whilst supporting people to visit their loved ones in hospital.

Virtual visiting our patients (by phone or tablet device) remains the preference and no-one feeling unwell or with symptoms of COVID-19 should visit. Those wishing to avail of a Virtual Visit should contact 077 7651 6419 between 9am and 5pm.

If you cannot virtually visit your loved one please only visit during the ward’s designated visiting hour detailed below:

Ward Visiting Hours

1 North Cardiac: 14:00-15:00

1 South Medical/ENT: 15:00-16:00

1 East Gynaecology: 18:00-19:00

2 North Respiratory/Medical: 19:00-20:00

2 South Medical/Stroke: 14:00-15:00

3 North Medical/Stroke/Geriatric: 19:00-20:00

3 South Surgical/Urology: 15:00-16:00

4 North Surgical: 15:00-16:00

4 South Progressive Care: 19:00-20:00

Acute Medical Unit: 18:00-19:00

Trauma: 14:00-15:00

Orthopaedic: 18:00-19:00

Visiting times for Maternity remain 15:00-16:00 & 18:30-19:30 Intensive Care Unit 14:00-16:00 & 18:30-19:30 and Haematology 11:00-20:30. Visits to these wards must be arranged with the nurse in charge.

Visiting Rules

Only one* visitor is permitted at a time for a maximum of one hour.

Visitors, and those attending appointments, are asked to bring their own face covering and to wear it at all times. No access will be permitted without a face covering.

Use the hand sanitiser provided before and after entering both the Hospital and the Ward/Department.

*In specific circumstances where the visitor requires assistance then no more than 2 people will be permitted access to visit at any one time where this can be accommodated within social distancing guidance. Children under 16 years are not permitted to visit unless there are exceptional circumstances and it has been agreed by the Nurse in Charge.

Please visit www.southerntrust.hscni.net for full visiting information and guidance.

The Trust wishes to thank the public for their co-operation and support as staggered visiting times is introduced. The changes mean there are fewer people in the hospital so we can all keep our distance and keep safe.