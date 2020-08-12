Weir welcomes decision on summer examinations

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir has welcomed the decision by the NI examinations body, CCEA, that robust student prior performance from mock examinations will be used as evidence in any appeal.

The Minister said: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for all of our pupils, and in particular for those taking GCSEs, AS and A levels.

“I have made it clear that I do not want to see any pupil disadvantaged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, it is important that qualification standards are maintained.

“This year, the appeals process for pupils is free. As part of the appeals process, CCEA will now consider mock examinations and GCSE units already completed.

“I hope that these steps will provide reassurance to those students who are awaiting their examination results and I want to thank CCEA for all their work on this issue.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the CCEA says it hopes 'qualifications standards are maintained this year' despite problems caused by coronavirus.

CCEA is working hard to produce this year’s provisional A, AS and GCSE results, in exceptional circumstances this year, to ensure that students can progress on to the next step of their journey explained the spokesperson.

Commenting on the appeals process, Justin Edwards, Chief Executive of CCEA, said: "This year, due to the alternative arrangements, it is not possible to ask for examination papers to be reviewed as would be normal.

"We recognise that there is robust evidence available on student prior performance and that this could be considered within the appeals process.

"The opportunity for schools and colleges to submit mock examination information and completed GCSE units provides a broader scope of evidence for appeal."