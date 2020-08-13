Dromore man takes on 100-day running challenge to raise money for older people with dementia

Local man Barry Campbell, 32, has taken on a 100-day running challenge to raise money for Age NI’s Meadowbank Residential Home. Having some extra time on his hands, the Dromore runner took up a post as a care assistant at Meadowbank over the last four months.

Mr Campbell was furloughed from his job as manager of Dromore Sports Complex due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was aware Meadowbank could use the extra help as his mother Rose is a Senior Care Assistant at the care home.

Age NI’s Meadowbank is a registered home for 25 older people with dementia. The home was opened in 1998 and provides care and support for people living with dementia.

Barry has been a runner for many years and has completed five marathons and 14 half marathons. He said: “After experiencing first-hand all the amazing work that was taking place, I decided I would like to give something back to support the team and residents of Meadowbank.”

Barry is now coming to the end of his 100-day running challenge. So far, he has achieved an impressive 80 days completing 20 days running five km, 20 days running five miles, 20 days running 10km, 20 days running five miles again. Currently he is going full circle finishing his final leg of 20 days of 5km.

Rosalind Cole, regional fundraising manager, Age NI added: “We’d like to thank Barry for his amazing support. These funds will make such a huge difference to local older people, helping us to be there when they have no one else to turn to.”

To support Barry visit his Justgiving page to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/Barry-Campbell1987