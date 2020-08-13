Public health Agency provide cluster data by council area

NONE of the COVID-19 clusters where five or more people have been identified have occurred in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area (DCSDC).

New detailed data released by the Public Health Agency (PHA) today revealed that an analysis of all coronavirus cases across Northern Ireland show that since the start of contact tracing on May 24, a total of 11 clusters with five or more people have been identified.

These have been in the following council areas: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (1), Ards and North Down Borough Council (1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (1), Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (1), Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (3), and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (4).

In the DCSDC area there were no clusters of five or more people recorded and Belfast City Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and Mid UlsterDistrict Council areas also recorded zero clusters.

In addition, there have been 20 clusters across Northern Ireland with fewer than five people however the areas have not been disclosed.

The new set of data is accurate up until 5pm on August 12 with the health body stating that cases in a smaller cluster may also be associated with a larger cluster, for example a common geographic location or common social setting.

The PHA says it will be publishing cluster data on a weekly basis each Thursday until further notice.