Seamus McCarney is found

Seamus McCarney is found
Omagh man Seamus McCarney who has been missing since the weekend has been found safe.

It has now been confirmed that Seamus, 34, has been found safe in Dublin after going missing over the weekend.

Omagh councillor Barry McEluff said: “Seamus McCarney from Omagh has now been found safe in Dublin.

“This is great news. Thanks to everyone in Omagh, Donegal and now Dublin who played a part.

“The McCarney family are most grateful to their loyal neighbours and friends who helped and showed such solidarity."

