'All at Nobel Cafe utterly heartbroken by death of dear friend and colleague'

NOBEL Cafe has posted a tribute to their ‘dear friend and colleague’ Andrea Maftei.

Andrea passed away yesterday and her father posted that she had been a victim of COVID 19.

Nobel’s post stated: “Our hearts go out to Andrea’s loving husband Ovidiu, her parents, grandparents and family circle.

“Andrea worked with us for twelve fantastic years, not only was she a trusted employee but a very loyal friend. We are astounded at the news and utterly heartbroken.

“The Environmental Health, The Public Health Agency and NIC Contract Tracing have both concluded that this is a community based outbreak and not through our food premise.

“Unfortunately, Andrea has been taken from us under horrendous circumstances. We have sought legal advice and we will not tolerate disrespect or online abuse towards this situation.

“We ask you to be kind as we grieve the loss of Andrea and what she meant to us. This is the second member of staff we have lost during this horrendous pandemic, as you all know Roisin passed away with Cancer in June.

“We know Roisin will be waiting for Andrea and we ask her to look after her. We are completely and utterly heart broken We will miss you forever. We can’t put it into words. Out of respect for Andrea and the shock this has caused for our staff we will closed today and tomorrow.”