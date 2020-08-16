Emergency Services respond to incident

A FULL rescue swung into operation near the Elephant Rock at Ballintoy Harbour on Friday.

Emergency services responded after they received reports of a woman falling in the area, sustaining a number of injuries.

She was airflited from the scene by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter R199 from Prestwick to the top of the cliffs where she was transported to a waiting road ambulance and transported to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Costguard CRT Teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine attended the call with Coastguard Helicopter R199 Portrush Inshore Lifeboat NIAS Ambulance and a NIAS Incident command unit.