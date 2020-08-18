A special gift to Rescue heroes

MEMBERS of Lough Neagh Rescue gathered this week for a very special presentation.

Local man Leslie Agnew visited their new unit in Antrim - and he came bearing gifts.

The 83-year-old from Parkgate suffered a brain haemorrhage in 1991 and he turned to crafts to help his recovery.

His speciality was tapestries, and it turned out that he was a particularly accomplished weaver.

Since then he has made around 150 of them, and the intricate work has found fans around the world.

Indeed, some are now on display in South Africa, New Zeland and Australia.

And two now have pride of place at Lough Neagh Rescue’s new HQ.

Volunteer Mark Moffett thanked Leslie for the thoughtful gift.

Mayor Jim Montgomery agreed that they would brighten the unit for the members after a stressful stint saving lives on the Lough.