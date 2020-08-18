ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council is encouraging businesses to get involved in a ‘Back in Business’ campaign, aimed at helping local retailers and town centres bounce back from COVID-19.

Funded by the Department for Communities and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs through their Town Centre Recovery Revitalisation Programme, a considerable proportion of an initial £255k allocation will be used to help retail and town centres recover from the pandemic.

Businesses registering as part of the scheme will be able to participate in various initiatives to promote the Borough and encourage people to shop local.

To take part, local businesses need to register online.

All registered businesses will receive a supply of merchandise as well as the opportunity to get involved in case studies and editorials to give them an extra publicity boost. There will also be a range of Back in Business ‘Roadshows’ across the Borough later in the year which registered businesses can get involved in.

“The ‘Back in Business’ campaign focuses on promoting our local businesses by driving footfall to our town centres,” said Mayor Jim Montgomery.

“The Council will be carrying out a range of marketing activity in the coming months to promote town centres via social media, outdoor media as well as radio campaigns. All activity will focus on directing the public to our website, so it is important for businesses to register to ensure they are listed. Whether you are a butchers, florists, hair dressers or corner shop, I would encourage all local businesses to get involved and help the local economy get back on track.”

For more information or to register your business visit ‘backinbusiness’ on the council’s website.