Cullybackey volunteers praised

Volunteers from Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) were presented with a certificate from Mayor Councillor Peter Johnston recently to recognise their efforts during this Covid-19 pandemic.

CCP volunteers stepped up to the mark through a number of different initiatives to help those most vulnerable in the area in recent months.

One of those was the delivery of food parcels to those both in the village and those in outlying rural areas. This was supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and feedback from recipients was tremendous. CCP have been overwhelmed by the gratitude and this has led to a better understanding of the needs of people in the area and it is hoped to keep in contact with the wide range of people they have been interacting with in recent months.

Another initiative saw volunteers deliver gardening packs, children’s boxes and household cleaning supplies to families with young children and older people. This was supported by the Housing Executive and again response from recipients was amazing.

Margaret Murphy, Trustee of CCP, commented: “We were astounded by the response from the community and it has been a great way of getting to know people better. We hope we can continue to build on relationships for future projects”

If you would like any more information on the work that CCP do, please don’t hesitate to call into the office on Main Street Monday to Thursday 9am to 3pm, ring 02825882281/07866408092 or email cullybackey@nacn.org