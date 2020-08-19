Participants sought for free programme exploring lives of influential women

A FREE Peace IV programme for ABC Council residents is now accepting expressions of interest for a fascinating course beginning in September.

Taking place online over two hours per week for six weeks, with three additional sessions for virtual tours, the course will explore the lives of some remarkable women from a variety of traditions.

The programme traces the contributions of the most influential women in Ireland during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Women such as Lady Londonderry, Hanna Sheehy Skeffington, Countess Markievicz, Alice Milligan and Maud Gonne MacBride will be discussed in detail, in terms of their role in leading change in Ireland, and the course will offer virtual tours of some of the key locations connected with their stories.

Starting in mid-September and running until October 21, the sessions will take place online every Wednesday morning from 10am-12noon, complemented by three additional virtual tours on Mondays exploring the women’s stories where they happened.

While current Covid-19 restrictions mean the programme is due to be run online only, if restrictions ease there is a possibility the programme could take place in a suitable venue in the Gilford or Banbridge area, if it is deemed safe to do so.

Spaces are limited so if you are interested in joining the programme, contact Lesley at REACT by email Lesley@reactni.org or telephone 079 2516 3872. Expressions of interest forms must be in by 4 September 2020.

Expressions of interest are welcome from all sections of the community, particularly from those who have never been involved in a Peace IV programme before.

Ordinary Women in Extraordinary Times is a free programme for people living in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.

It is run by ABC Council’s Peace IV Programme in partnership with Rural Community Network (RCN) and REACT and is delivered by Martin Snoddon of Northern Spring. The project is supported by the European Union’s Peace IV programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).