Tynan planning application submitted

A PLANNING application to change the type of four properties in Tynan has been submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning office.

The new proposal, submitted by WS Design on behalf of Sustar Ltd, will, if approved, see the erection of four semi detached dwellings 35m north west of no 20 Dartan Hall Place, Dartan Ree, Tynan.

In November 2008, permission had been granted to remove existing stables at the site and replace them with a residential development comprising of 17 units made up of detached, semi-detached and town house dwellings.

The latest application was validated on Thursday, July 30 and its latest advertisement expiry date is listed as Friday, August 28.