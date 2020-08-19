McDonalds employee tests positive for Covid-19

MCDONALDS restaurant in Coleraine is undergoing a deep clean after it was confirmed that a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

A sign outside the entrance to the Riverside restaurant on Wednesday said management apologised for the closure.

“One employee from McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19," said a McDonalds spokesperson.

"This morning, as a precautionary measure, the restaurant temporarily closed and will be deep cleaned by an external cleaning company this evening.

"We have a number of safety measures in place to help keep our people safe, including Perspex screens, temperature checks at the start of each shift, maintaining a two metre distance from others as much as possible, face coverings, regular hand washing and the use of hand sanitiser," the spokesperson added.