'Tinnies' to be illuminated in blue for Noah

THE Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, councillor Brian Tierney, has pledged his support to the family of teenager Noah Donohoe, as they continue to seek answers surrounding his tragic death.

The 'Tinnies' sculptures in Strabane will be lit up blue this weekend on Saturday and Sunday in remembrance of Noah, and in support of his family's campaign to find out the full circumstances surrounding his death.

Noah went missing from his Belfast home just over eight weeks ago sparking a major search for the 14-year-old.

His mother Fiona has since been calling for the release of information surrounding his subsequent death, to give his family a fuller picture of what happened in his final hours.

Mayor Tierney said the gesture would show the Donohoe family that the people of Derry and Strabane are with them as they try to piece together the events following Noah's disappearance.

"This is every parent's worst nightmare and the fact that Noah's family are left with so many unanswered questions just adds to the sadness of this terrible tragedy," he stressed.

"By lighting the Tinnies up blue for 'Remembering Noah' this weekend in his mum Fiona's home town of Strabane we will show the family that we stand firmly with them in their quest for truth and raise awareness of their campaign.

"I would like everyone to think of Fiona and the Donohoe family this weekend, and I want to personally stress my own support for them as they seek the answers they need to give them some comfort following Noah's tragic death, and to move forwards in the knowledge that everything has been done to find out what happened to him in his final hours."